Farron is excited to usher in a new segment called “What’s Hipp?” During each edition, she’ll introduce a product and test it out with Maggie. For her first “What’s Hipp?” Farron showed Maggie how to play Hedbanz. The family-friendly guessing game offers plenty of laughs in a short amount of time and they gave it two thumbs up. More details and purchasing information about Hedbanz is available at spinmastergames.com.