Whether you’re looking to improve sleep, boost your mood or reduce anxiety, there are many reasons to turn to essential oils. In this edition of What’s Hipp?, Farron tested out the Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser that came with a set of ten essential oils. She enlisted the help of her family to test out various oils and see if they could guess the scent based on the smell of the diffuser. They all agreed that it was a nice product to have around the house.