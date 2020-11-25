What We’re Watching: Ted Lasso & The Croods: A New Age

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
‘I can’t breathe!’ Officers brave frigid Ohio lake to save woman in sinking car
Video
Border Democrats vow to hold Biden accountable on his pledge to not build ‘another foot of wall’
DeSantis continues to avoid press, releases video update on COVID-19 vaccine plans
Video
‘It’s working!’ Video of Utah bridge built just for wildlife shows animals like bears, deer safely crossing interstate
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
‘I can’t breathe!’ Officers brave frigid Ohio lake to save woman in sinking car
Video
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry through Thanksgiving
Video
Top Stories
Bucs offensive linemen feed more than 1,100 families on Thanksgiving
Video
What happens to federal jobless benefits caught in backlog when CARES Act expires?
Video
Order allowing Florida nursing home residents to leave for Thanksgiving sparks concern
Video
SC congressman hoping Biden administration can bring Americans together
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
What happens to federal jobless benefits caught in backlog when CARES Act expires?
Video
Top Stories
Order allowing Florida nursing home residents to leave for Thanksgiving sparks concern
Video
Top Stories
Florida remains business-as-usual while virus surge creates new wave of restrictions nationwide
Video
Where are they? 700 Hillsborough County students still unaccounted for months into school year
Video
Carrollwood woman’s new home flooded with sewage on move-in day
Video
As deadline approaches, unpaid Florida CARES Act funds prompts worries from leaders
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Masters Report
Top Stories
Bucs offensive linemen feed more than 1,100 families on Thanksgiving
Video
Top Stories
VanVleet says he’s excited about Raptors’ time in Tampa
Bucs head coach includes Tom Brady in his criticism of tough loss
Video
Rays playoff hero Randy Arozarena arrested in Mexico’s Yucatan
Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch hands out 200 Thanksgiving turkeys in Hawaii
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Second stimulus checks: Economists urge new round of $1,200 payments to Americans
City of Largo bringing holiday cheer with annual light display at park
Video
New COVID-19 guidance discourages nursing home residents from leaving for Thanksgiving
Video
Doctors warn of pandemic fatigue as coronavirus cases keep climbing
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
What We’re Watching: Ted Lasso & The Croods: A New Age
Daytime
Posted:
Nov 25, 2020 / 11:19 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 25, 2020 / 11:19 AM EST
You can watch “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV. “The Croods: A New Age” is in theaters now
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
DeSantis extends order suspending COVID-19-related fines
Video
‘Bizarre situation’: Woman drove from Maine to Sarasota to kill man and run away with his wife, deputies say
Video
Florida woman accused of killing husband, son with special needs in double murder-suicide
Video
‘It’s working!’ Video of Utah bridge built just for wildlife shows animals like bears, deer safely crossing interstate
‘Lead or…get out of the way’: Florida mayors voice frustrations as state nears 1M COVID-19 cases
Video
Watch: Clearwater man throws Thanksgiving turkey into swimming pool to defrost
Video
What happens to federal jobless benefits caught in FL DEO backlog when CARES Act expires in weeks?
Video
DeSantis continues to avoid press, releases video update on COVID-19 vaccine plans
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
‘Tis the season: Officials warn Floridians of holiday shopping, charity schemes
Walmart Black Friday: See the deals that start this week
Gallery
Watch & win: Enter word of day for chance to win Gold & Diamond Source gift certificate
ZooTampa welcomes rare baby Bornean orangutan
Gallery
How to keep Alexa from ruining the surprise when gifts are delivered
More Don't Miss