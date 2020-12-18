What to do with Leftover Holiday Food

Crunchy Mozzarella Balls with Mashed Potatoes

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 cups leftover mashed potatoes

4 oz fresh mozzarella torn into small pieces

1 egg lightly beaten

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

oil for frying vegetable, canola, or peanut

INSTRUCTIONS 

First, make the mozzarellaballs: wrap a small piece of mozzarella in 2 tablespoons of mashed potatoes, sealing completely. Bread the mozzarella balls: coat lightly in beaten egg, then coat in panko. Set aside on plate until all are breaded.

 

Add the oil to a deep, heavy bottomed pan and bring oil to 350°. If you don’t have a thermometer, flick a very small amount of water into the oil to see if it sputters. It’s ready if it does!

 

 Fry the mozzarella balls

for about a minute on each side until golden brown. Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel, and enjoy immediately!

 

