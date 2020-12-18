What to do with Leftover Holiday Food

Crunchy Mozzarella Balls with Mashed Potatoes
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 cups leftover mashed potatoes
4 oz fresh mozzarella torn into small pieces
1 egg lightly beaten
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
oil for frying vegetable, canola, or peanut
INSTRUCTIONS
First, make the mozzarellaballs: wrap a small piece of mozzarella in 2 tablespoons of mashed potatoes, sealing completely. Bread the mozzarella balls: coat lightly in beaten egg, then coat in panko. Set aside on plate until all are breaded.
Add the oil to a deep, heavy bottomed pan and bring oil to 350°. If you don’t have a thermometer, flick a very small amount of water into the oil to see if it sputters. It’s ready if it does!
Fry the mozzarella balls
for about a minute on each side until golden brown. Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel, and enjoy immediately!
Jaden
Publisher of Steamy Kitchen & Creator of Buddha Bowl Recipes