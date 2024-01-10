Event organizers are capitalizing on the funny and popular “Florida Man” headlines by embracing wacky adventures in the first Florida Man Games. Examples of games at the event include a weaponized pool noodle mud duel and an evading arrest obstacle course. Spots are still open to register a team or purchase tickets to watch. Farron and Maggie wanted to get in on the fun early and had a battle of their own similar to the Florida Sumo competition.