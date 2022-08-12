A life-size xenomorph. A giant moose head. We chat about the strangest things we’ve discovered in vacation rental properties. Plus, we talk “celebrity buzz” with a salute Serena Williams who recently made the decision to “evolve away” from tennis and focus on motherhood and a farewell to the short-lived romance between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian.
‘What is that thing?’ We chat about bizarre discoveries in vacation rentals… plus, the latest celebrity buzz!
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now