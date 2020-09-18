What is Bioavailability & Why is it Important?

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Michelob Ultra looking to pay ‘chief exploration officer’ $50K to visit national parks
Canada extends U.S. border restrictions to Oct. 21
North Port woman wins $1 million from Florida lottery scratch-off game
Vinik family, Lightning Foundation give back as Bolts head to Stanley Cup Final
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Student-led project in Sarasota opens door for future germ-free handle adapters
Video
Top Stories
Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg reopens with new collections
Video
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Most rain south of I-4 today
Video
Haines City doctor, nurse ignored signs of breast cancer, lawsuit claims
Video
Plant City kidney patient promised no bill for experimental treatment, then sent to collections
Video
Sarasota real estate agent regains access to Facebook accounts after hacker took over
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Plant City kidney patient promised no bill for experimental treatment, then sent to collections
Video
Top Stories
Sarasota real estate agent regains access to Facebook accounts after hacker took over
Video
Top Stories
How USF is keeping an incredibly low COVID-19 positivity rate of 0.002%
Video
Floridians have low vaccination rate as push for COVID-19 vaccine continues, new study finds
Video
Plant City couple furious after their car is splattered with white paint following apartment complex touch-up
Video
Sarasota realtor cut off from Facebook after hacker takes over
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
Vinik family, Lightning Foundation give back as Bolts head to Stanley Cup Final
Top Stories
Cirelli scores in OT, Lighting beat Isles to reach Cup Final
Video
Rays clinch playoff spot for second consecutive year
Chiefs fan at season opener tests positive for coronavirus
Lightning to take on the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Final
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 675K total coronavirus cases
Top Stories
Student-led project in Sarasota opens door for future germ-free handle adapters
Video
Work from home: These are the top jobs for remote careers
Petalo, not Charmin: Virus brings Mexican toilet paper to US
Pinellas County commissioners extend local state of emergency, revisit mask ordinance
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
What is Bioavailability & Why is it Important?
Daytime
Posted:
Sep 18, 2020 / 12:15 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 18, 2020 / 12:15 PM EDT
For more information visit
MUVCBD.com
.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
St. Petersburg welcome tower on Howard Frankland Bridge to be destroyed
Video
‘We do not believe in them’: Florida bar bans people wearing masks
Video
Subtropical Storm Alpha forms near Portugal, Teddy reaches Cat 4 strength, TS Wilfred churns in Atlantic
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Teddy becomes major hurricane, reaching Category 3 strength
Video
More Florida children have COVID-linked inflammatory syndrome
Video
Hillsborough County working to track down 7,000 ‘missing’ students
Video
Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 675K total coronavirus cases
A case of discrimination at the New Port Richey city library or a misunderstanding?
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Pinellas County commissioners extend local state of emergency, revisit mask ordinance
Video
Rare blue moon to brighten night sky this Halloween
Video
Many of Florida’s young adults unaware that 6M Jews were killed in Holocaust, survey finds
Video
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pro Football Challenge 2020: Enter, play, win
More Don't Miss