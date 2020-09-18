What is Bioavailability & Why is it Important?

challah recipe

my challah recipe is 14 years in the making. i started with one recipe when i was 18 and tweaked it and tweaked it until i achieved a dough that was light and fluffy and, most importantly, adaptable. add in a little more honey, no problem. want to go with savory toppings, sure. maybe something indulgent like stuffing it with chocolate chips and a sweet crumb topping, go for it! the dough is versatile and easy to work with. and that, my friends, is why i chose to begin this book, probably the most important professional task i’ve taken on thus far, with this recipe. challah, one of the three mitzvos granted specifically to women, is an extremely holy and beautiful commandment. it can easily feel daunting and intimidating. i get it. so i created this recipe to overcome that: to help make it approachable, doable, and, most of all, to make it a mitzvah that we are blessed to be able to do