What if middle school wasn’t the worst? It doesn’t have to be, according to the authors of the new book, I’ll Be There (And Let’s Make Friendship Bracelets): A Girl’s Guide to Making and Keeping Real-Life Friendships. We speak with Jess Johnston and Amy Weatherly about some of the stories, tips and lessons in the book, including how to help our daughters make new friends; how to avoid raising a mean girl or becoming the victim of one; and how to build self-confidence.

I’ll Be There is recommended for girls ages 8-12. It’s available now.