WFLA’s new meteorologist is a pinball champion

WFLA’s newest meteorologist Eric Stone shows us his champion pinball skills.

Special thanks to Parcade in Tampa for bringing a classic pinball machine to the Daytime studio!

About Parcade: We’re Tampa’s original craft beer and arcade bar. We have over 40 arcade games, pinball machines, and free play consoles. We are open 7 days a week and located at 1213 W. Waters Ave. in Tampa, not far from the Zoo. We are friendly to families and all ages until 10 PM when we are adult swim only. We host birthdays, special events, and people can contact us through our web site to book a private party. We also have public events happening all the time involving the community, gaming, and craft beer scene. Speaking of events, we’ll be bringing in the New Year with an awesome hip-hop show with local talent, featuring _wavetheory_ Mike Mass (Best Of The Bay award winning performer), DJ DFAZ, and their crew.