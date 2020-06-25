Welcome to the Agrihood

About the Author:

Anna DeSimone is the author of Housing Finance 2020: New Mortgage Programs for the New Generation of Homebuyers, Silver Medalist Winner of Axiom Business Book Awards in Personal Finance, Retirement Planning and Investing. She is a nationally recognized expert in housing finance, and author of more than 40 professional guidebooks and over 600 articles on the topic of fair and responsible lending. In 1986, she founded Bankers Advisory, a mortgage compliance audit services company, acquired by Clifton Larson Allen LLP in 2014. She has been a featured entrepreneur by Forbes Magazine and Bloomberg Markets, named one of Housing Wire‘s Women of Influence, and has received awards from Acquisitions International and Wealth and Finance Magazine. DeSimone frequently provides expert commentary for news articles published by national media including: Apartment Therapy, Forbes.com, Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune, Dallas Business Journal, Log Home Living, Michigan Chronicle, Newsday, The Penny Hoarder, Source Weekly, The Simple Dollar, and The Washington Post.

