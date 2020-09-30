For the past decade, Myquillyn Smith has been telling us that it doesn’t have to be perfect to be beautiful. With her “cozy minimalist” design aesthetic, she has helped thousands of women create homes with more style and less stuff.Now she is taking on the burden of seasonal decorating and telling readers it doesn’t have to be complicated to be festive.

In her newest book, Welcome Home: A Cozy Minimalist Guide to Decorating and Hosting All Year Round, Myquillyn shares simple ways readers can create inviting homes that can easily transition between seasons. Gone are the days of hoarding seasonal decor and lugging out boxes of decorations that overwhelm our homes and hearts. With her help, readers’ homes can look beautiful, fresh and inviting year round by incorporating seasonal touches without going overboard.

“Most of us aren’t trying to make our homes look pretty so our neighbors will be jealous,” writes Myquillyn. “We want to love our homes so we can use them. We want our homes to look lovely so we can stop thinking about them already. Welcome Home is an invitation to create some seasonal rhythms of change in your home so it’s always ready to welcome you, your family and your friends.”

Welcome Home is broken into four main sections – one for each season with a chapter on decorating and a chapter on hosting . Starting with Fall, Myquillyn walks readers through decorating pitfalls many of us are guilty of and uses the cozy minimalist mantra of ‘more style, less stuff’ to help readers simplify. She challenges readers to incorporate what they love most about each season into their décor. She also encourages readers to open their homes up and is full of wisdom on how to focus on the people and entertain without the fuss.

Filled with helpful tips and tricks to transition from one season to the next, Myquillyn shares how she decorates for the season rather than the holiday. She details how she transitions from Halloween to Thanksgiving then focuses on getting her house ready for winter, rather than go overboard decorating for Christmas.

Endorsed by Sherry Petersik from Young House Love, Alli Casazza, Ruth Chou Simmons and Emily Freeman, Welcome Home proves that decorating for reach season doesn’t have to be overwhelming or expensive. Hosting can be life-giving and our homes can be welcoming year-round.