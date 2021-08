The Weird Florida Art Show, curated by Stephanie Agudelo, will showcase everything weird and eccentric about our wonderful state of Florida! Come check out the work of over 50 + artists and various vendors!

Tickets are only $5 and can be bought at the door! This event will begin at 6pm and end at 9:30pm.

Beverages will be for sale! You don’t want to miss out on this event!