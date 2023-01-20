For more information, visit: MayoClinicDiet.com
Curious to know how healthy your diet is? The Mayo Clinic science-based quiz considers what, when and how you eat to give you a score out of 100. https://diet.mayoclinic.org/us/diet-score
by: Whitt Laxson
Posted:
Updated:
For more information, visit: MayoClinicDiet.com
Curious to know how healthy your diet is? The Mayo Clinic science-based quiz considers what, when and how you eat to give you a score out of 100. https://diet.mayoclinic.org/us/diet-score
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now