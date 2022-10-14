Figure skater Tara Lipinski, who became the youngest individual Gold Medalist in the history of the Olympics Winter Games in 1998, joins us to tell us about her latest adventure as host of “Wedding Talk”. Lipinski joins two famed wedding designers to share footage of some of the most extravagant weddings in the world and dish on the destinations, decor, dresses, trends and traditions. The 10-episode series is now streaming on Chicken Soup for the Soul and Crackle Streaming Apps.









