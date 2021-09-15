Wedding Smiles

(NEXSTAR) – An attorney from Texas was issued a citation on Monday after dressing up as Michael Myers from the “Halloween” franchise — complete with a bloody-looking prop knife — and taking a stroll along the beach ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

“I did it for the people, the tourists who are stuck down here,” said Mark Metzger III, the Galveston-area attorney who was detained by police during Monday’s stunt. “They honestly weren’t expecting a tropical storm to pop up, but they’re stuck here in their hotels… so [I] kinda thought, maybe they can get a laugh.”