Our round-up of the week’s most talked-about stories includes “the slap” at the Oscar’s. Actor Will Smith has apologized and said he will accept any consequences that may arise. We share our take. Plus, we debate the question: Should comedian Louis CK have been awarded a Grammy given his controversial past? And– will he or won’t he? We share our best guess as to whether Rob Gronkowski will retun to the Bucs.
We talk ‘the slap’, a controversial Grammy and Gronk’s future in ‘The Daytime Buzz’
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter