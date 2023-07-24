Is the new Barbie movie appropriate for young children? The moms on the panel who’ve seen it weigh in. Plus, we get inventive when the “wheel of mom topics” prompts us to make up a new word that describes our motherhood experience; and chasing the impossible perfect family photo.
We talk Barbie, ‘peezing’ and parenting’s perfect imperfections on ‘Maggie and the Moms’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now