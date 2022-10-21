We get a sneak peek of the new romcom starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, “Ticket to Paradise” and then transport ourselves to paradise with the hlep of local floral artist, Pandy Pete of Thai Orchids and Leis in Gulfport. She shares the meaning behind wearing leis and teaches us how to make one.
We learn the art of making Polynesian leis in honor of the release of ‘Ticket to Paradise’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now