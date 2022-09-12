To celebrate the return of “The Drew Barrymore Show” for Season Three, we surprise the star and host with a “swag bag”, including some of our favorite things from Tampa Bay. Her jaw drops and her live audience cheers as a member of the studio crew brings out our surprise package. After opening the first two items– – an official NFL football signed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and a Bucs flag– Barrymore reveals that she’s a Bucs fan and that her daughter has just recently started playing football. When she discovers a loaf of La Segunda Bakery’s famous Cuban bread in the basket, she can’t resist but take a bite (or a few), as she marvels over its soft texture. She’s equally giddy upon discovering sangria mix from the iconic Columbia Resturant, a beautiful coffee table book courtesy of Visit Tampa Bay and a cigar from J.C. Newman Cigar Company, which she says will remain on her desk as a prop.

Before wrapping up our lively chat, Barrymore vowed to bring her show to Tampa and pay us a visit in studio. Fingers crossed!