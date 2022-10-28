Best friends Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey hunt for spirits on their Discovery+ show, “Ghost Brothers”. They join us in our studio– which they assure us is ghost-free– to share what they discovered when they took their camera crews, equipment and ghost-hunting skills to Tampa Theatre, one our city’s most haunted landmarks.
‘We had one of our most intense moments!’ Find out where TV’s Ghost Brothers hit paydirt while hunting for ghosts in Tampa
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now