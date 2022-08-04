As Summer 2022 rapidly comes to a close, we reveal the “song of the summer” and look back at some of our favorites over the decades. Plus, we dive into the new “Swimply” app, which lists backyard pools for rent by the hour and chat with Tampa Bay Times writer Stephanie Hayes, who took the plunge herself for a recent column.
We groove to the ‘song of the summer’ and ‘dive’ into the new app that rents out backyard pools
by: Maggie Rodriguez
