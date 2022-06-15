Maggie and Farron kick off the show with an exicting announcement: Former Daytime Co-host Danny New is engaged! Plus, we share our own engagement stories and what we consider romantic now… years after marriage. Plus, our Executive Producer and baker extraordinaire Deanna Moore bakes beautiful bento cakes, including a special one to honor Pride Month and Farron’s turn as the Grand Marshal of the St. Pete Pride Parade.
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter