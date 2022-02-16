Wawa Catering to Our Communities

From Monday, February 14, 2022 through Sunday, February 20, 2022, eligible organizations can visit www.wawa.com/cateringcare to share a heartfelt story about why their organization’s unsung heroes would benefit from a Wawa Catering Party. Up to 100 organizations will be selected from Wawa’s operating area, mailed a “Party in a Box,” kit of tablecloths, clappers and festive selfie props, and treated to a complimentary catering party of hoagies & chips, soft pretzels, chocolate chip cookies, and Wawa Teas for 30 employees on Friday, March 4.



“As a company committed to caring for local friends and neighbors, Wawa has launched the Catering to Our Communities initiative to extend care to those unsung heroes who have tirelessly served their communities these past few challenging years,” said Chris Gheysens, President & CEO, Wawa. “We welcome nominations from schools, hospitals, first responders, senior centers and childcare centers, among other community service organizations and look forward to selecting up to 100 organizations chainwide to celebrate on

National Employee Appreciation Day.”