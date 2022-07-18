Since watermelon is not a super-sweet fruit, like pineapple, apple or ripe banana, it pairs well with savory ingredients like salt, garlic, fresh herbs, and even onions, making it a perfect ingredient for this refreshing summer salad.

To make this salad, you can arrange the following ingredients on a platter:

– Watermelon Cubes

– Shredded Carrots

– Cucumber Slices (which is in the watermelon family of cucurbits)

– Arugula

– Cherry Tomato

– Fresh summer peaches

– Red Onion slices

– Crumbled Feta Cheese

And then you can splash and drizzle with your favorite dressing. For this recipe, I seasoned with salt and pepper, spritzed the salad with the juice of a fresh mandarine orange, and then drizzled with olive oil and a sweet balsamic reduction.