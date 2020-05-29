Breaking News
Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path

Waterford.org wants to make sure students entering kindergarten this fall don’t go over an educational ‘COVID cliff,’ so they are providing their award-winning software, parent coaches, a computer, and internet access to families at no cost. The nonprofit organization wants to reach the families most financially affected by COVID-19 in 9 states: Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Ohio, and Texas. If you are 200% of the poverty line and below and you need help educating your child during this stressful time, go to waterfordupstart.org/summer to register.

