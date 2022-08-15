Videos released by Britney Spears’s ex, Kevin Federline, show her scolding her boys and cursing in front of them. Can our moms relate? Plus, do you agree with the parenting author who claims it’s not always possible for kids to be both popular and kind? We share how we broach the subject with our children. Plus, we share parenting tips we feel are good to know, including a big money-saver this month: Through August 25, kids 14 and under eat free at Tampa Bay Rays homes games!