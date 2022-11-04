What do you get when you combine ham, pork, swiss cheese, pickles and yellow mustard on Cuban bread? A delicious sandwich with a rich history. The new book, “The Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers”, traces the origin of “The Cubano” and its journey from Cuba to Tampa and Miami, where immigrants created their own versions. This well-researched and beautiful book will teach you and tempt you at the same time!
Warning: This book may cause uncontrollable cravings for a Cuban Sandwich
by: Maggie Rodriguez
