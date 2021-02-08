Warm Chocolate Pudding

Makes 5 4-ounce portions

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup cornstarch

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

2 3/4 cups 1% low-fat milk or unsweetened soy milk

3 ounces (about ½ cup) bittersweet chocolate chips (60 to 70 percent cocoa)

5 teaspoons cacao nibs, for garnish 

Whisk to combine the 4 ingredients in a medium, heavy saucepan; stir with a whisk. Gradually add milk and evaporated milk, stirring with a whisk. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring constantly with a whisk. Reduce heat, and simmer 1 minute or until thick.

Remove from heat; add chocolate, stirring until melted and mixture is smooth. Let cool slightly, whisking constantly to prevent lumps.

Pour 1/2 cup pudding into each ramekins. Let set just slightly and garnish with cacao nibs. Serve immediately.  (Or, cover with a piece of plastic wrap flush to the surface of the pudding and chill until cold.) It’s good warm or cold! 

