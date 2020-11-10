Everyone has the capacity to forgive and to heal. All you need to

do is take that first step…

Hit the trail with Sara Schulting Kranz, life coach and certified wilderness guide, as she shares

her story of forgiveness and healing, and provides a path forward for those who have suffered

setbacks or trauma.

In Walk Through This: Harness the Healing Power of Nature and Travel the Road to Forgiveness ,

Sara shares a step-by-step handbook that shows readers how to reconnect with nature —

wherever they may be — and begin their healing journey. You’ll be equipped with tools to use

along the way, including



● Foundational information about nature deficit disorder and the negative impact it has on

our minds and bodies

● Exercise prompts to help you evaluate where you are on the path and check your

progress along the way

● Meditations to guide you deeper into the process

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

SARA SCHULTING KRANZ is a professional life and leadership coach, motivational speaker and



certified wilderness guide. She specializes in helping those who have suffered hardship or

trauma to find forgiveness and strength in their lives, through guided wilderness retreats in

locations such as the Grand Canyon and the Pacific Rim.

