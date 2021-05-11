Strawberry Yogurt Freeze

Shared by: Vitamix

Containers: 48 ounce, 64 ounce Classic

4 servings

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup (240 ml) non-dairy yogurt or vanilla yogurt

1 pound (454 g) frozen strawberries

Instructions

Place all ingredients into the container in the order listed and secure lid. Start the Vitamix on its lowest speed, then quickly increase to its highest speed, using the tamper to press ingredients toward the blades. In about 30–60 seconds, the sound of the motor will change and four mounds should form in the mixture. Stop the Vitamix. Do not overblend, or the mixture will melt. Serve immediately.

Amount per (104 g) serving: Calories 60, Protein 2 g, Total Fat 1 g, Carbohydrates 11 g, Cholesterol 5 mg, Fiber 1 g, Saturated Fat 0 g, Sodium 25 mg, Sugar 8 g

Vitamix 100th Anniversary Cookbook: 100 Whole Food Recipes from our Fans & Family by Dr. Jodi Berg (Vitamix, Hardcover, April 27, 2021)

It’s not always easy or convenient for busy people with hectic schedules to make healthy and delicious meals. Learn the secret to preparing dozens of delicious, whole food recipes in your Vitamix, like Chef Chris Cosentino’s zesty Fra Diavola Sauce and Kelly LeVeque’s refreshing Spa Smoothie.

Enrich your day with favorites like Ultra-Creamy Cashew Butter Coffee and a savory Carrot Ginger Soup. Create sweet touches like chocolate-hazelnut spread and Keegan Allen’s “Planet Earth’s Best Banana Nut Ice Cream.”

The favorite recipes, preparation techniques, and stories from Vitamix and Vitamix fans and celebrities in the Vitamix 100th Anniversary Cookbook will inspire you to make delicious and easily prepared whole foods part of your lifestyle.

If you thought all you can make in a Vitamix are soups, sauces, and smoothies, you can treat yourself with fan-favorite recipes for pancakes, scrumptious Flourless Blueberry Banana Muffins, and mouth-watering Applesauce Cookies.

Make the smoothest baby foods from apple, pumpkin, and pears. Reward your pets with healthier choices like Pumpkin Cat Food Toppers and Frosty Strawberry Dog Treats.

This 100th Anniversary Vitamix Cookbook is filled with yummy surprises for everybody in your family!

When you use your Vitamix, you can improve your health and wellness and show friends and family you love them by helping them to make smart eating choices.