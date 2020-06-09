American Stage announces a virtual return with the launch of new virtual

engagement programs dedicated to keeping the community connected through the powerful

experiences of live story-telling and impactful arts education. The new launch includes Virtual

Stage, where the stage and the digital world come together, and Virtual Academy, an online

classroom where students of all ages have the opportunity to explore new people, places and

ideas safely from home.

“While the current pandemic crisis has closed our doors to live events indefinitely, we have had

the opportunity to consider the core of our mission and determine how to move forward in a time

of such great uncertainty,” CEO/Producing Artistic Director Stephanie Gularte said. “Ultimately,

underlying all of our work is the goal of uniting our community through the shared human

experience via stories and classes that promote connection and empathy. Our virtual programs

will allow American Stage to continue to provide a sense of community unity and to help keep

us all connected.”

Virtual Stage

● The staff and artists of American Stage present Summer Shorts , a collection of live

performances and videos that audiences can watch from home, including the

Shakespeare Lite Festival in June, a 10-minute New Short plays Festival in July and the

Living Room Plays , celebrating favorite scenes and characters from American Stage’s

43-year production history, coming in August.

● Spotlight: The American Stage Podcast, featuring a wide range of guests who share

insights into the ideas, creativity and humanity underlying American Stage’s work and art

of live theater.

● Coming in June, Creative Conversations, a series of live weekly virtual community

roundtables hosted by CEO/Producing Artistic Director Stephanie Gularte that will cover

a range of topics about the arts during and after COVID-19.

Virtual Academy

● Summer Camps will take place virtually June 8 – July 31 with onsite camps planned for

June 29 – July 31. During Summer Camp and Youth Programs , American Stage

provides quality theatre training in a positive and inspiring environment that gives young

people the tools to be bolder, wiser and more compassionate on stage and in life. All

experience levels are welcome.

● American Stage provides accessible Adult Programs for adult students and

professional artists to continue their theatre education through digital and social media

platforms. Offerings include virtual weekly classes and ASI Study Hall, a monthly happy

hour improv discussion.

● For generations, Tampa Bay families have explored powerful and playful stories together

with American Stage. Family Connections provides opportunities to discover new

people, places, and ideas together at home with virtual programs and activities created

for the whole family to experience together, including a monthly virtual family talent

show.

● American Stage’s Creative Wellness programs inspire social, emotional and intellectual

growth through enriching classes, outreach partnerships as well as Creative Tips , free

mini how-to videos from members of the American Stage team to engage our creative

minds, bodies and imaginations at home.

“Exploring and connecting through the art of storytelling fosters well-being for us all as

individuals and as a community. We’re so excited to work with our youth and adult students

again, and take them on a fresh educational journey.” Director of Education, Outreach and

Improv Tiffany Ford said.

Further information about all of the above programs, including how to register for classes and

camps, can be found at americanstage.org .