Virtual Dance

Arc Entertainment Company Principal:

Kirsten Bloom Allen

Kirsten Bloom Allen is a ballet dancer from San Diego. She serves as the founder and principal dancer for ARC Entertainment Company. She is also the creator of the Bands and Ballet movement which enhances rock concerts with the visual element of dance. Allen’s career included many notable performances at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC as well as performances in China. She has been described as a “beautiful dancer with a sensual style of movement that draws in her audience.”

About the live stream:

Magnus, Tigran, and Kirsten created a new performance space in her backyard where they are live-streaming dance performances daily from her dance company’s Instagram. The trio feels that the beautiful medium of dance can be a healing force and provide a sense of community and humanity with so much uncertainty around us these days. Magnus and Tigran are based in Los Angeles but came to San Diego to be a part of this lockdown.

In this quarantined time together, the trio created 4 new pieces relating to the sign of the times with music varying from classical to Kygo and they are currently choreographing a new piece that is proving to be their most special one yet.

They feel honored each day to be bringing the joy of dance to audiences world-wide through their livestreams and bringing a little light into a world that could really use it right now.

Below is the trailer for “Higher Love,” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whZyoTuw4w0 [nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]

Here is the “Satie Dream Duet,” is here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nP-pRmX_Hyc [nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]

Watch them Monday-Friday on their Instagram link https://www.instagram.com/arcentertainmentcompany/ [nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] .