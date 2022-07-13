Artist Vivia Barron brings some of her paintings to the Daytime studio to show us how she turned blank canvases into scenes that are reminiscient of vintage Florida postcards, but instead feature Black families enjoying a day in the sun– something that wasn’t depicted back in the 50’s when local beaches were segregated. Barron’s exhibit, “The Right to Swim”, is on display at the Woodsen Museum through the end of the month. Visit ViviaBarron.com for information.