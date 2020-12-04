Vietnamese Pho

Vietnamese Chicken Pho in Instant Pot Recipe

serves 4

3 pounds bone-in chicken (either a whole chicken or bone-in parts: breast or thigh)

1 tablespoon cooking oil

2 teaspoons of whole coriander seeds (not ground coriander)

2 star anise pods

2″ nub of ginger, peeled and sliced a few times

1/2 onion

3 whole cloves garlic

3 tablespoons fish sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

FOR THE NOODLES:

1 package dried rice noodles (about 10-12 ounces), prepared according to package instructions, and drained

1/2 onion, thinly sliced and soaked in cold water

1 handful fresh cilantro, chopped

few sprigs of Thai basil (or regular basil)

1 lime, in wedges

1/2 pound fresh bean sprouts

1 jalapeno chile, sliced

Sriracha and Hoisin Sauce

TO MAKE THE BROTH

1. Turn the pressure cooker to “saute” and heat the oil until smoking. Add the onion, ginger slices and let cook until nicely browned, about 4 minutes. Add in the garlic cloves, coriander and star anise and saute for another 2 minutes until fragrant.

2. Add in the chicken and 2 quarts of water to cover the chicken. Seal pot. Set to pressure cook 20 minutes on high.

4. When the cooking is complete, carefully release the pressure. Remove lid. Remove the chicken from the pot and transfer to a large bowl. Let chicken cool off a bit. Strain all the spices from the broth and discard. Turn the pressure cooker on “boil” or “saute” to keep the broth very hot.

4. Season broth with the fish sauce and sugar. Taste. If the broth is too bland, adjust with more fish sauce and sugar.

5. Remove the chicken meat from bones, shred with fingers. Set aside.

MAKE THE PHO BOWLS

1. Drain the onions, Set your table with the onions, all of the herbs and condiments so that each person can customize their own bowl.

1. Divide the chicken and prepared noodles amongst the bowls.

2. Return the pho broth to a boil. Ladle the hot pho broth into each bowl, and serve.

