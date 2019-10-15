NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested after he intentionally drove his car into a New Port Richey house Monday as part of a longstanding feud between him and those inside the home, deputies said.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office arrested Timothy Farmer Monday afternoon after finding him behind the wheel of his Ford Explorer with the car's rear-end backed into a house and surrounded by debris.