Less than one year after graduating from college, actress Victoria Omoregie is the star of the show– the only star of the show– in the new, one-woman play from American Stage. Acts of Faith follows Faith, a Zambian woman who inadvertently becomes a prophet, and uses her new “powers” to right some wrongs. The show runs through December 17th.

https://www.americanstage.org/shows/acts-of-faith