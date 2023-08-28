Victoria Justice is busier than ever but still making time for important causes like doing her part to reduce waste. She spoke with Farron about her partnership with Arm & Hammer’s Power Sheets to simplify life and be more mindful of conservation in our daily routine. Plus, she shared career and life updates, including new music and turning the big 3-0.
Victoria Justice on new music, life at 30 and partnership with Arm & Hammer
by: Whitt Laxson
