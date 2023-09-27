Local artist Patricia Filomeno released Florida’s Pink Flamingo Coloring Book. She explained that each page is inspired by her passion for the Sunshine State’s unique natural beauty. Filomeno also hopes that people who color in the book will feel a sense of calm and relieve their stress through continuing the outline of her artwork.
Vibrant coloring book with a Florida focus helps reduce stress
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
