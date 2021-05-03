VeryVera’s Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole

CHICKEN AND WILD RICE CASSEROLE

One of my products sold at Costco, Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole is a crowd-pleaser. It’s a classic comfort food and one that your family and friends will be asking you to make again and again. Water chestnuts add an interesting crunch, but feel free to leave them out if you would prefer a more classic preparation.

Serves: 6 to 8

Prep Time: 40 to 45 minutes

Cook Time: 25 to 30 minutes

CASSEROLE

2 pounds raw, boneless, skinless chicken breasts (4 cups cooked and diced chicken)

Salt

1 box Uncle Ben’s® Long Grain and Wild Rice Blend, Original Recipe (do not use seasoning pouch)

2 cups chicken broth

1 cup celery, diced

1 cup sliced water chestnuts, cut in half

1 cup frozen and thawed green peas

SAUCE

¾ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon garlic salt

¾ teaspoon onion powder

1 ½ cups Hellmann’s® mayonnaise

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon finely ground black pepper

¾ cup sharp cheddar cheese, hand-shredded

OPTIONAL TOPPING

2 tablespoons cooked and crumbled bacon

  1. Lightly salt the chicken and boil for 10 minutes (the chicken will still be slightly raw). Dice into bite-sized pieces. 
  2. Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a 7 x 11-inch dish with cooking spray.
  3. In a large pot, cook the wild rice with the chicken broth according to package directions.
  4. Combine the cooked chicken, cooked wild rice, celery, water chestnuts, and peas. Mix well.
  5. In a separate bowl, mix all the sauce ingredients together.
  6. Add the sauce to the chicken mixture. Mix well.
  7. Pour the casserole mixture into the prepared 7 x 11-inch dish. 
  8. Top with the bacon if desired.
  9. Bake the casserole for 25 to 30 minutes or until hot and bubbling.

Note: To freeze for later use, do not cook the assembled casserole. To serve, take the casserole directly from the freezer to the oven and increase the cook time to 50 minutes.

