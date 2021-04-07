Very Vera: Waxing Flowers

Manipulated is a taut Drama, Mystery, Whodunnit with an ensemble cast. Diane Conrad (Gail O’Grady), district attorney, is under extreme pressure to resolve a case that has politicians as well as the local community on edge. The clock is ticking and the stakes and emotions are running high. Can anyone trust what they see or hear? Why is Detective Scott Keating (Kelly Perine) taking the biggest gamble of his career ? With evidence in short supply, and the personal and professional lives of all concerned unraveling, can you believe anything anyone says? It's game on.

Karen Jones, Sara Dobson and Casandra King are suspected of either conspiring together or acting alone in murdering their former boyfriend John Davis. With major pressure from the Mayor and the investigation stalling, District Attorney Diane Conrad asks her best interrogator Detective Scott Keating (who has been on an extended leave of absence for personal reasons) to come back and take the lead on this case and find out who is guilty of the murder. When all parties involved let personal issues become a distraction, the only casualty that becomes apparent is the truth.