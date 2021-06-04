Venus Swimwear

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Florida’s oldest public housing project, Jordan Park in St. Pete, gets $78M facelift
Gallery
Pride Month events continue, sports, volunteer events kick up in Tampa Bay this weekend
2 family members killed in crash at intersection where traffic light wasn’t working due to fire in Hernando Co.
Dog food recalled over possible salmonella contamination
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
WATCH: New Carnival cruise ship with first-ever roller coaster at sea arrives in Florida
Video
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Drifting downpours through the afternoon
Video
Top Stories
LGBTQ+ advocates call Gov. DeSantis’ budget vetoes ‘despicable and shameful’
Video
Florida Dept. of Juvenile Justice ‘needs to be exposed’ after wild shootout with kids, sheriff says
Video
Without more rain, state fire experts fear the risk for wildfires will continue in Polk County
Video
No Fourth of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore, judge rules
Weather
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Florida Dept. of Juvenile Justice ‘needs to be exposed’ after wild shootout with kids, sheriff says
Video
Top Stories
Former worker sues Tampa lead factory over child’s alleged exposure
Video
Top Stories
Yacht owner details failed St. Pete deal involving Rep. Gaetz, fiancée
Video
Clearwater residents worried about electric cable left above ground in neighborhood
Video
Safeguard lapse allowed student to access and disrupt Pinellas County school computer system, police say
Video
Man accused of stabbing St. Pete teen won’t face charges due to ‘stand your ground’ law
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Rays minor league pitcher hospitalized after taking liner to head
Top Stories
Staal scores in OT, Hurricanes beat Lightning in Game 3
Top Stories
Durham Bulls game suspended after Rays prospect Tyler Zombro hit by batted ball in head
Yarbrough gets Rays 1st complete game in 5 years, tops Yanks
Lightning liking ‘looks’ despite being outshot by Hurricanes in first two games
Video
‘Anticipate the same lineup’: Lightning head coach on status of David Savard, who missed back-to-back games with injury
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
For the Culture: Tampa Bay organizations looking to combat spread of HIV in Black, LGBTQ+ communities
Video
Howl-O-Scream to return for ’28 killer nights’ starting Sept. 10
Video
MOSI’s Summer Science Camps kick-off, spots still available
Video
Lightning fans celebrate win against Hurricanes inside Amalie Arena
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Venus Swimwear
Daytime
Posted:
Jun 4, 2021 / 09:31 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 4, 2021 / 09:31 AM EDT
Fun.Sexy.Style. from
Venus.com
. Free Venus.com Shipping with Code:
VENUS21
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
2 family members killed in crash at intersection where traffic light wasn’t working due to fire in Hernando Co.
9-foot gator nearly breaks into Tampa couple’s home
Video
VIDEO: Body cam captures shootout between Florida deputies, 2 children armed with AK-47 and shotgun
Video
Florida cruise ships stay docked with no settlement in battle over vaccine passports
Video
Florida Dept. of Juvenile Justice ‘needs to be exposed’ after wild shootout with kids, sheriff says
Video
Florida’s oldest public housing project, Jordan Park in St. Pete, gets $78M facelift
Gallery
Texas woman who woke up to blood dripping from ceiling finds new home
Video
Florida 14-year-old pleads not guilty in murder of 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
National Doughnut Day: A dozen tasty tidbits you never knew about doughnuts
WATCH: NASA, SpaceX launch glow-in-the-dark squid, water bears to International Space Station
Video
NASA picks Venus as hot spot for two new robotic missions
Preemie twins once stuck in Utah amid pandemic celebrate 1st birthday with family in Tampa Bay
Video
PHOTOS: Most expensive homes for sale in Tampa
Video
More Don't Miss