Vegetabowls began 8 years ago in Lexington, Massachusetts while Melanie was teaching a ceramics class. She asked her students to each bring in a fruit or vegetable for a lesson on slip-casting and plaster mold-making. She used a cantaloupe for her demonstration and it turned out so great they ended up casting a cabbage and pineapple. When Melanie brought it home to her husband he was amazed. He said, “we have to make all kinds of fruit and vegetable bowls…. vegetabowls!” Grocery shopping has not been the same since! https://www.vegetabowls.com/