Veganfest Sarasota on 5/21 – free festival with a $5 suggested donation plus VIP and VIP PLUS options. Produced by Vegfest Expos and Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary and presented by Little Bear Sanctuary. 11-5 at Nathan Benderson Park – live music, family friendly, food trucks, educational speakers, and more! Go to veganfestsarasota.com for more details.