Vegan/Vegetarian Holiday Recipes

Plank Roasted Hassleback Butternut Squash with Pineapple Head

By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ

Makes about 6 servings

In the fall harvest season Butternut Squash are abundant and while there are many ways to make them tasty, a little charcoal flavor and our Pineapple Head Seasoning is about as good as it gets. We cook the squash for a bit before cutting in the Hassleback style just to soften it up and make the process a little bit easier. You could skip the planks, but you will need a perforated grid or a sheet pan to keep the beautiful squash presentation from falling apart when you move it.

1 medium butternut squash

Olive oil

Dizzy Pig Pineapple Head Seasoning

2 wood cooking planks soaked in water for at least an hour

1 stick cold butter cut into 8 pieces

Prepare the grill or smoker to cook indirect at 375°

Peel the squash

Remove the stem, then split it in half lengthwise

With a scoop or spoon remove all of the seeds and membrane and discard it

Brush the halves all over with olive oil, then season liberally with the Dizzy Pig Pineapple Head Seasoning

Place the squash halves in the cooker, cut side down and cook for 30 minutes

Remove and let them cool for 5 minutes so you can handle them

Lay a chopstick or something similar on each side of the squash

With a sharp knife, cut the squash lengthwise every ¼ inch using the chopsticks to keep you from cutting it all the way to the bottom

Repeat for the second half

Brush the halves again with olive oil and season them again with additional Dizzy Pig Pineapple Head Seasoning

Place them cut side down on the planks and place the planks on the cooking grate.

Cook for 30 minutes

Top with the slices of butter spacing them evenly across the squash halves

Continue cooking for another 20-30 minutes until the squash is tender to the touch and golden brown

Serve right on the planks

Dr. BBQ’s Homemade Cranberry Barbecue Sauce

• 1 cup canned whole berry cranberry sauce

• 1 cup ketchup

• Juice of 1/2 lime

• ¼ cup brown sugar

• ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

• ¼ teaspoon black pepper

• ¼ teaspoon cayenne

In a medium saucepan on the stove over medium low heat, combine the

cranberry sauce and the ketchup. Bring to a low simmer. Add the lime juice,

brown sugar, salt, pepper and cayenne. Mix well and return to a low simmer.

Cook for about 5 minutes stirring occasionally.