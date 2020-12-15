Vegan/Vegetarian Holiday Recipes

Plank Roasted Hassleback Butternut Squash with Pineapple Head
By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ
Makes about 6 servings
In the fall harvest season Butternut Squash are abundant and while there are many ways to make them tasty, a little charcoal flavor and our Pineapple Head Seasoning is about as good as it gets. We cook the squash for a bit before cutting in the Hassleback style just to soften it up and make the process a little bit easier. You could skip the planks, but you will need a perforated grid or a sheet pan to keep the beautiful squash presentation from falling apart when you move it.
1 medium butternut squash
Olive oil
Dizzy Pig Pineapple Head Seasoning
2 wood cooking planks soaked in water for at least an hour
1 stick cold butter cut into 8 pieces
- Prepare the grill or smoker to cook indirect at 375°
- Peel the squash
- Remove the stem, then split it in half lengthwise
- With a scoop or spoon remove all of the seeds and membrane and discard it
- Brush the halves all over with olive oil, then season liberally with the Dizzy Pig Pineapple Head Seasoning
- Place the squash halves in the cooker, cut side down and cook for 30 minutes
- Remove and let them cool for 5 minutes so you can handle them
- Lay a chopstick or something similar on each side of the squash
- With a sharp knife, cut the squash lengthwise every ¼ inch using the chopsticks to keep you from cutting it all the way to the bottom
- Repeat for the second half
- Brush the halves again with olive oil and season them again with additional Dizzy Pig Pineapple Head Seasoning
- Place them cut side down on the planks and place the planks on the cooking grate.
- Cook for 30 minutes
- Top with the slices of butter spacing them evenly across the squash halves
- Continue cooking for another 20-30 minutes until the squash is tender to the touch and golden brown
- Serve right on the planks
Dr. BBQ’s Homemade Cranberry Barbecue Sauce
• 1 cup canned whole berry cranberry sauce
• 1 cup ketchup
• Juice of 1/2 lime
• ¼ cup brown sugar
• ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
• ¼ teaspoon black pepper
• ¼ teaspoon cayenne
In a medium saucepan on the stove over medium low heat, combine the
cranberry sauce and the ketchup. Bring to a low simmer. Add the lime juice,
brown sugar, salt, pepper and cayenne. Mix well and return to a low simmer.
Cook for about 5 minutes stirring occasionally.