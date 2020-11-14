About: On the first day of Yom Kippur, a surprise attack thrusts young combatants into battle. Inspired by the true events of the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, this harrowing drama series focuses on the universality of heroism and sacrifice through four intertwined stories: a journalist searching for his estranged, newly-enlisted son; a commander and an intelligence analyst forced to flee their base near the Syrianborder; three friends on a tank crew facing political and personal conflicts; and a female officer who remains on the frontlines, despite orders to evacuate. Through its magnified, unflinching lens, Valley of Tears reveals the tension, anxiety, and trauma of a fateful war.

You can “Valley of Tears” on HBO Max