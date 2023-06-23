USF professor Dr. Joseph Dituri, AKA “Dr. Deep Sea”, got himself a bacon cheeseburger after reemerging from the 100-square-foot lodge where he’d spent the last 100 days, breaking the record for most extended time living underwater. He got behind the wheel of a car for first time since returning to dry land to visit our studio to share stories about his experience, the research he conducted, the students he hosted and his plans for the future.