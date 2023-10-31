The one and only Chef Jason Smith shares his recipe for leftover Halloween Candy. “Lord Honey”, it’s good!!

Hog Trough Cookie

Chef Jason Smith, FNS

southerncountrybling.com

Makes 22-24

Ingredients:

¾-cup butter, room temp (I use ½-cup butter and ¼-cup bacon grease)

½-cup brown sugar, packed, light, or dark

½-cup white sugar

1-egg

2-tsp vanilla

1 ¾-cup all-purpose flour

1-tsp baking soda

1-tsp salt

Hog-Trough Mix-Ins:

This is where you get to be creative–choose 4-6 mix-in items–I recommend approximately 1/2 cup per item.

Mix-ins can be whatever you like–left over crushed chips (any kind) or cereal in the bottom of the bag, your favorite Halloween Candy, morsel chip, nuts, dried fruit, candy bits, leftover bacon bits, marshmallows, etc…etc…etc…–there’s no limit to the possibilities. This is a great way to get rid of the little extra bits that’s always left over.

Directions:

· Preheat oven to 350°, line a cookie sheet.

· In a mixing bowl add the butter, brown sugar and white sugar, cream together.

· Add the egg and vanilla; mix, scraping down the sides of the bowl frequently.

· Add the flour, baking soda and salt mix to combine.

· Fold in your mix-ins: scoop dough balls that’s about the size of a walnut onto baking sheet; I recommend 6 dough balls per baking sheet.

–Bake in preheated oven for 12-15 mins.

· Remove and let cool for a few seconds and remove to cooling rack or plate.

· Repeat until all dough is gone.

Tip: Start putting all your leftover bits from the bottom of bags and containers in a zip-top bag and save until you are ready to make this recipe.

ENJOY!!!