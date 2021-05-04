Urban Farming in Downtown New Port Richey

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Woman missing since November found alive in Utah canyon
Gallery
Chauvin juror defends participation in Washington protest
19-year-old who aged out of foster care adopted by Manatee County caseworker
Video
USF professor wins ‘Best Florida Film’ at St. Pete Film Festival
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Professor on leave after video of heated exchange with student who called police ‘heroes’
Video
Top Stories
Woman dies in crash on Havendale Boulevard in Winter Haven
Video
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Feeling like mid-June in early May
Live
Florida governor race could heat up with Rep. Crist announcement in St. Pete
Video
Skywatchers, get ready to see Eta Aquarid meteor shower peak this week
Video
Dunedin business owners react to DeSantis’ decision to suspend all local COVID-19 emergency orders
Video
Weather
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
‘Culture of intimidation’: Florida Southern rocked by sexual assault case, professor’s relationship with TA
Video
Top Stories
Miscommunication causes delay in payment for IMG Academy football tournament officials
Video
Top Stories
How to make sure your vote still counts, despite new Florida elections bill
Florida colleges likely to face uphill battle with COVID-19 vaccine mandates, says legal expert
Video
Widow of retired Lakeland officer paid $1,575 for headstone that was never delivered
Video
Pasco County Jail video visitation call exposes inmates in showers
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
USF baseball team raises nearly $20K to help children battling cancer
Video
Top Stories
Bobby Unser, Indy 500 champ in great racing family, dies at 87
Top Stories
‘What an honor!’ Bucs ‘Fan of the Year’ announces Jaelon Darden as 129th pick in 2021 NFL Draft
Video
Tokyo makes third Olympics for Clearwater native hoping for gold
Video
Bucs fan finally meets ‘Frank’ whose cardboard cutout sat next to him at Super Bowl
Video
Puerto Rican boxer turns himself in after pregnant lover found dead
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Tampa International Airport looking to fill more than 300 positions
Video
Thousands expected at final day of Florida State Fair
Video
Small, minority-owned businesses get exposure at new St. Pete marketplace
Video
8 Fun Things This Weekend: Florida State Fair continues with a race, festivals resume
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Urban Farming in Downtown New Port Richey
Daytime
Posted:
May 4, 2021 / 09:05 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 4, 2021 / 09:05 AM EDT
Learn more about the community at DowntownNPR.org!
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Hillsborough County man wins his 2nd scratch-off top prize in 2 years
Video
Gov. DeSantis suspending all local COVID-19 emergency orders in Florida
Video
Tampa International Airport looking to fill more than 300 positions
Video
Dunedin business owners react to DeSantis’ decision to suspend all local COVID-19 emergency orders
Video
Rep. Charlie Crist jumps into Florida governor race
Video
Mummified remains of cult leader found in home; 7 arrested
Video
Anna Maria Island restaurant offering cash incentive to anyone who helps them fill open positions
Video
Bayshore driver gets 24 years in prison for street racing crash that killed young mom, toddler
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Get up close to velociraptors from ‘Jurassic World’ on Universal Orlando’s ‘VelociCoaster’
Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, Disney Wish, boasts suspended water ride, interactive Marvel-themed ‘dining adventure’
‘Buddy the Beefalo’ adjusting at new home in Florida, escaped pen twice after months on run in CT
Video
‘Prom Redemption’: Hillsborough teen receives the works from local DJ after missing senior prom due to COVID-19
Video
Lyrid meteor shower peaks Thursday night
More Don't Miss