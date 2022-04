Abducted from a bookstore and raped as a child by the notorious serial killer who murdered Adam Walsh, Tampa Bay native Gina M. Garcia is now telling her story of survival and healing in the new movie she directed, wrote and produced, “Untold”.

A powerful film that is both a cautionary tale for parents and a vessel of hope for trauma victims, “Untold” is now available on Video On Demand and online at Barnes & Noble, Wal-Mart and Amazon.