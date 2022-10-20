You thought they were just gnarly, but it turns out that 80’s movies also contain unexpected wisdom. In his new book, “Raised on the 80’s”, author Chris Clews uncovers the life lessons to be learned from some of the decade’s most iconic movies. He shares some of them with us, including how “Trading Places” can teach you the difference between confidence and arrogrance and the important message about bold choices in “Field of Dreams”.
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now